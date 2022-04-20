(WSVN) - A vegan dish so tasty, diners won’t miss the meat. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Raymond Li

The Restaurant: Kaori, Miami

The Dish: Spicy Udon Noodles

Ingredients:

7 oz. pack precooked udon noodles (available in Asian markets)

Noodle sauce (See below)

3 oz. maitake mushrooms or mushrooms of your choice

1.5 oz. shallots, julienned

1 oz. scallions, white part (cut in 1-inch long cylinders)

.5 oz. ginger paste

.5 oz. -garlic paste

1 oz. cashews, toasted & crushed

Simple Noodle Sauce:

1 cup mirin

1¼ cup kamameshi (mushroom stock) or chicken/vegetable stock

1¼ cup sweet soy

Method of Preparation:

In a home wok or large sautée pan, add oil and heat until oil starts to smoke. Add your scallions, shallots and mushrooms and sweat for 4 minutes, stirring to ensure even cooking and so vegetables don’t burn.

Add garlic and ginger paste and stir quickly so it doesn’t burn. Deglaze wok/pan with your noodle sauce and stir.

Add butter and noodles and stir.

To Plate:

Garnish with Cashews, Scallions and/or Cilantro leaves

Kaori Miami

871 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

786-878-4493

kaorimiami.com/menu

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.