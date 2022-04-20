(WSVN) - A vegan dish so tasty, diners won’t miss the meat. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Raymond Li
The Restaurant: Kaori, Miami
The Dish: Spicy Udon Noodles
Ingredients:
7 oz. pack precooked udon noodles (available in Asian markets)
Noodle sauce (See below)
3 oz. maitake mushrooms or mushrooms of your choice
1.5 oz. shallots, julienned
1 oz. scallions, white part (cut in 1-inch long cylinders)
.5 oz. ginger paste
.5 oz. -garlic paste
1 oz. cashews, toasted & crushed
Simple Noodle Sauce:
1 cup mirin
1¼ cup kamameshi (mushroom stock) or chicken/vegetable stock
1¼ cup sweet soy
Method of Preparation:
- In a home wok or large sautée pan, add oil and heat until oil starts to smoke. Add your scallions, shallots and mushrooms and sweat for 4 minutes, stirring to ensure even cooking and so vegetables don’t burn.
- Add garlic and ginger paste and stir quickly so it doesn’t burn. Deglaze wok/pan with your noodle sauce and stir.
- Add butter and noodles and stir.
To Plate:
Garnish with Cashews, Scallions and/or Cilantro leaves
Kaori Miami
871 S Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
786-878-4493
kaorimiami.com/menu
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.