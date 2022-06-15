The Chef: Handrick Cariño
The Restaurant: Miss Crispy Rice, Miami
The Dish: Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Ingredients:
3 cups Medium Grain Sushi Rice
Vegetable Oil (for frying)
1 lb Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna – minced
½ cup Green Onions finely chopped
½ tbsp Sriracha
1 tsp Soy Sauce
1 tsp Sesame Oil
½ tsp Salt
½ tsp Black Pepper
Rice Mold (available on Amazon)
Skillet (for frying)
Simple Spicy Tuna Topping:
Place minced tuna and scallions in bowl.
To bowl, add ½ tablespoon sriracha, add more for higher spice level. Mix in soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt & pepper to taste.
Crispy Rice:
Cook sushi rice. Once finished cooking, mold sushi rice when warm. Place in fridge for at least 2 hours to chill for frying.
Heat oil in skillet deep enough to fit shaped rice. Deep fry until golden brown. Let rest 2 minutes. Brush with soy sauce.
To Plate:
Pipe tuna mixture onto crispy rice. Garnish with spicy mayo and sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Miss Crispy Rice
2319 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
(Inside Oasis Wynwood)
https://misscrispyrice.com/
