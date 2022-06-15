The Chef: Handrick Cariño

The Restaurant: Miss Crispy Rice, Miami

The Dish: Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Ingredients:

3 cups Medium Grain Sushi Rice

Vegetable Oil (for frying)

1 lb Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna – minced

½ cup Green Onions finely chopped

½ tbsp Sriracha

1 tsp Soy Sauce

1 tsp Sesame Oil

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

Rice Mold (available on Amazon)

Skillet (for frying)

Method of Preparation:

Simple Spicy Tuna Topping:

Place minced tuna and scallions in bowl.

To bowl, add ½ tablespoon sriracha, add more for higher spice level. Mix in soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt & pepper to taste.

Crispy Rice:

Cook sushi rice. Once finished cooking, mold sushi rice when warm. Place in fridge for at least 2 hours to chill for frying.

Heat oil in skillet deep enough to fit shaped rice. Deep fry until golden brown. Let rest 2 minutes. Brush with soy sauce.

To Plate:

Pipe tuna mixture onto crispy rice. Garnish with spicy mayo and sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Miss Crispy Rice

2319 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL

(Inside Oasis Wynwood)

https://misscrispyrice.com/

