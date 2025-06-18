(WSVN) - The heat is on here in South Florida, and so is your next pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Pedro Valdes
The Restaurant: Elia On the River, Miami
The Dish: Spicy Rigatoni
Ingredients:
2 oz pancetta, diced
¼ tsp shallot, minced
¼ tsp garlic, minced
1 tsp Calabrian chili paste
1 oz vodka
6 oz pomodoro sauce
2 oz cream
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tsp parsley, chopped
2 tbsp parmesan
1 tbsp butter
Olive oil
Rigatoni pasta
Method of Preparation:
- Cook rigatoni in salted water until al dente.
- In a pan, heat olive oil and cook pancetta until crispy.
- Add shallot, garlic, and Calabrian chili. Sauté briefly.
- Deglaze with vodka and cook off the alcohol.
- Add pomodoro sauce and cream. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in butter, parmesan, salt, pepper, and parsley.
- Toss in cooked pasta and coat well.
- Plate and garnish with extra parmesan and parsley.
Elia on the River
(located at River Landing Shops & Residences)
1440 NW N River Drive, Suite 195
Miami, FL 33125
305-904-4045
eliaontheriver.com
