(WSVN) - The heat is on here in South Florida, and so is your next pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pedro Valdes

The Restaurant: Elia On the River, Miami

The Dish: Spicy Rigatoni

Ingredients:

2 oz pancetta, diced

¼ tsp shallot, minced

¼ tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp Calabrian chili paste

1 oz vodka

6 oz pomodoro sauce

2 oz cream

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tsp parsley, chopped

2 tbsp parmesan

1 tbsp butter

Olive oil

Rigatoni pasta

Method of Preparation:

Cook rigatoni in salted water until al dente.

In a pan, heat olive oil and cook pancetta until crispy.

Add shallot, garlic, and Calabrian chili. Sauté briefly.

Deglaze with vodka and cook off the alcohol.

Add pomodoro sauce and cream. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in butter, parmesan, salt, pepper, and parsley.

Toss in cooked pasta and coat well.

Plate and garnish with extra parmesan and parsley.

Elia on the River

(located at River Landing Shops & Residences)

1440 NW N River Drive, Suite 195

Miami, FL 33125

305-904-4045

eliaontheriver.com

