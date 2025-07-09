(WSVN) - If you’re tired of spaghetti for dinner, we’ve got a different type of pasta you’ve probably never tried before and it’s just as easy to prepare. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: David Garcia

The Restaurant: Eddie & Vinny’s, Coral Springs

The Dish: Spicy Orecchiette

Ingredients:

4oz Spicy Bulk Italian Sausage

5oz Orecchiette Pasta (follow cooking directions on package)

1oz Broccoli Rabe (chopped and blanched)

2oz Grated Pecorino Romano

1oz Chopped Garlic

1oz White Wine

.25oz EVOO

Method of Preparation:

Heat pan and add EVOO and sausage.

Cook on medium heat until all fats are rendered from the sausage

Add chopped Garlic and lightly brown it

Deglaze the pan with white wine

Once white wine has evaporated, add Pasta, Broccoli Rabe, and toss together with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Spoon pasta dish into a bowl

Top with a touch more of Pecorino Romano cheese



Eddie & Vinny’s

10181 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

www.eddieandvinnys.com

(954) 509-0046

