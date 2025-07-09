(WSVN) - If you’re tired of spaghetti for dinner, we’ve got a different type of pasta you’ve probably never tried before and it’s just as easy to prepare. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: David Garcia
The Restaurant: Eddie & Vinny’s, Coral Springs
The Dish: Spicy Orecchiette
Ingredients:
4oz Spicy Bulk Italian Sausage
5oz Orecchiette Pasta (follow cooking directions on package)
1oz Broccoli Rabe (chopped and blanched)
2oz Grated Pecorino Romano
1oz Chopped Garlic
1oz White Wine
.25oz EVOO
Method of Preparation:
- Heat pan and add EVOO and sausage.
- Cook on medium heat until all fats are rendered from the sausage
- Add chopped Garlic and lightly brown it
- Deglaze the pan with white wine
- Once white wine has evaporated, add Pasta, Broccoli Rabe, and toss together with Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Spoon pasta dish into a bowl
- Top with a touch more of Pecorino Romano cheese
Eddie & Vinny’s
10181 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
www.eddieandvinnys.com
(954) 509-0046
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.