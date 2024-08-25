Ingredients:

1 ½ tbs. red pepper flakes

1 ½ tbs. low-sodium soy sauce

1 ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil, plus more as needed

Salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup, plus 1 tbs. vegetable oil

6 tbs. roasted, salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Rind of ½ orange peeled into 2-3 inch strips

1 lb. ground chicken

12 oz. ramen noodles

2 tbs. chopped chives

Method of Preparation:

In a medium heatproof bowl, stir together the red pepper flakes, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set near the stovetop.

Using a large skillet over medium heat, cook the 1/3 cup oil, peanuts and orange rind, shaking the pan occasionally until the peanuts are golden and bubbling.

Immediately pour the contents of the skillet over the red pepper mixture and set aside.

In the same skillet, heat the remaining tbs. oil over medium-high heat.

Add the ground chicken and cook thoroughly, breaking it into small pieces.

Cook your ramen noodles according to package directions.

Drain and toss with a bit of sesame oil.

Remove and discard the orange rind from the oil.

Take off the heat and add enough of your special chile oil to coat the chicken and stir, scraping up any browned bits from the pan.

Add noodles and toss, adding more chile oil.

Top with chives and serve.

Enjoy!

