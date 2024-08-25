Ingredients:
1 ½ tbs. red pepper flakes
1 ½ tbs. low-sodium soy sauce
1 ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil, plus more as needed
Salt and pepper to taste
1/3 cup, plus 1 tbs. vegetable oil
6 tbs. roasted, salted peanuts, coarsely chopped
Rind of ½ orange peeled into 2-3 inch strips
1 lb. ground chicken
12 oz. ramen noodles
2 tbs. chopped chives
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium heatproof bowl, stir together the red pepper flakes, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set near the stovetop.
- Using a large skillet over medium heat, cook the 1/3 cup oil, peanuts and orange rind, shaking the pan occasionally until the peanuts are golden and bubbling.
- Immediately pour the contents of the skillet over the red pepper mixture and set aside.
- In the same skillet, heat the remaining tbs. oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the ground chicken and cook thoroughly, breaking it into small pieces.
- Cook your ramen noodles according to package directions.
- Drain and toss with a bit of sesame oil.
- Remove and discard the orange rind from the oil.
- Take off the heat and add enough of your special chile oil to coat the chicken and stir, scraping up any browned bits from the pan.
- Add noodles and toss, adding more chile oil.
- Top with chives and serve.
Enjoy!
