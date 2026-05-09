Prep 5m ∙ Cook 5m ∙ Makes Yields: 8 servings ∙ Source Goya.com

INGREDIENTS

Lime wedge, plus 8 lime wheels, for garnish

Cucumbers, cut into ½-inch slices

Jalapeños, seeded and sliced, plus more for garnish

2 cups tequila

1 cup GOYA ® Lime Juice, or fresh lime juice

½ cup orange liqueur

Tropical chili lime seasoning

Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced into ribbons, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Place tropical lime seasoning on small plate. Moisten the rim of 8 lowball glasses with a lime wedge; dip glasses in Chili lime seasoning, tapping off any excess. Fill glasses halfway with ice. Set aside.

In large pitcher, muddle together agave, cucumber slices and jalapeño slices to release their juices. Fill pitcher halfway with ice. Add tequila, guava nectar, coconut water, lime juice and orange liqueur, and stir to combine.

Divide margarita between prepared glasses. Garnish with lime wheel, additional jalapeno slices and cucumber ribbons.

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