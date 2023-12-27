The Chef: Mario Barone

The Restaurant: La Veridica, Hialeah

The Dish: Spare Ribs

Ingredients:

4 cup ketchup

8 tbsp light brown sugar

8 tbsp apple cider vinegar

8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

4 tbsp yellow mustard

4 tbsp Tabasco sauce

4 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup of Rocoto puree (more or less depending on how spicy you prefer)

2 tsp ground oregano

1 oz liquid smoke

Dry rub

6 tbsp smoked paprika

4.5 tbsp Turbinado Sugar

2 tbsp Kosher salt

1.5 tbsp black pepper freshly ground

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp mustard powder

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp hot cayenne pepper

1 rack of spare ribs

Method of Preparation:

Sauce : Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-low heat.

Use warm or let cool, pour into a jar and refrigerate.

Rub : Add all ingredients to a bowl and combine well.

Peel the membrane off the ribs and coat with yellow mustard and coat liberally with rub.

Place in smoker at 220 for three hours, then liberally add barbecue sauce and wrap in foil tightly.

Cook for 2.5 hours until tender to touch.

Then cook unwrapped for 1 hour until tender.

To Plate:

Slice ribs and serve.

La Veridica

610 W 29th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

(305) 603-8995

https://laveridica.us/

