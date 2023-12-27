The Chef: Mario Barone
The Restaurant: La Veridica, Hialeah
The Dish: Spare Ribs
Ingredients:
4 cup ketchup
8 tbsp light brown sugar
8 tbsp apple cider vinegar
8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
4 tbsp yellow mustard
4 tbsp Tabasco sauce
4 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup of Rocoto puree (more or less depending on how spicy you prefer)
2 tsp ground oregano
1 oz liquid smoke
Dry rub
6 tbsp smoked paprika
4.5 tbsp Turbinado Sugar
2 tbsp Kosher salt
1.5 tbsp black pepper freshly ground
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp mustard powder
2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp hot cayenne pepper
1 rack of spare ribs
Method of Preparation:
- Sauce: Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Stir to combine and simmer for five minutes.
- Use warm or let cool, pour into a jar and refrigerate.
- Rub: Add all ingredients to a bowl and combine well.
- Transfer to an airtight container.
- Peel the membrane off the ribs and coat with yellow mustard and coat liberally with rub.
- Place in smoker at 220 for three hours, then liberally add barbecue sauce and wrap in foil tightly.
- Cook for 2.5 hours until tender to touch.
- Then cook unwrapped for 1 hour until tender.
To Plate:
Slice ribs and serve.
La Veridica
610 W 29th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
(305) 603-8995
https://laveridica.us/
