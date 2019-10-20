Spanish Tortilla Cheat/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re ready for breakfast or brunch, we have the perfect menu for you — as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Spanish Tortilla Cheat

Ingredients:

6 eggs, whisked

1 tsp. fine sea salt

2 big handfuls of sea salt chips, crushed

3 1/2 tbs. olive oil

1 small white onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1/3 cup whole milk

Method of Preparation:

Crush the chips by hand and mix in with the whisked eggs. Set aside to let the mixture soak.

Put half the oil in a hot pan and sauté the onions for about 5 minutes, stirring until they start to caramelize. Transfer the onions to the bowl with the egg mixture. Do this a little at a time so the eggs don’t scramble when they come into contact with the hot onions.

Add remain oil to pan and add the egg/onion mixture. Spread it into an even layer. Cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes, until the bottom is lightly golden. Use a spatula to loosen the edges and check the color on the bottom. The top of the tortilla should be a little wet.

Place a plate face down on top of the skillet. Then, with one hand holding the skillet handle and the other holding the plate firmly on top of it, flip the tortilla so that the plate is on the bottom and the skillet is upside down on top. (do it over the sink to be safe) Put the pan back on the stove and carefully slide the tortilla back in to cook the other side.

Cook another two minutes or so until both sides are golden brown. Then using a spatula, you can slide the finished tortilla onto a clean plate.

To Plate:

– Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 6

