If you have a taste for pasta, a South Florida chef shows us how to prepare spaghetti with a Tuscan twist. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Tate Lumb
The Restaurant: Felice, Brickell
The Dish: Spaghettino alla Diavola
Ingredients:
1 pkg thin Spaghetti (enough for 1-2 servings)
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tbsp garlic confit
1 tsp chili flakes
1 tsp dried Aleppo pepper
1 tbsp Tomato paste
1/4 cup white wine
1/2 cup vegetable stock
Pecorino Romano
Dried cusco pepper
Paprika
Method of Preparation:
- Bring water to a boil.
- In a pan, warm olive oil over medium heat, then place garlic, dried Aleppo pepper and chili flakes in a pan and sauté until fragrant.
- Add tomato paste then white wine to deglaze (remove pan from heat when adding, then return to heat).
- Finish with vegetable stock and allow to reduce.
- Add pasta into pan and sauté until sauce has thickened.
To Plate:
- After plating garnish with pecorino romano, dried crusco peppers, and a dusting of paprika.
Felice
1450 Brickell Ave Suite 110, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 526-4800
www.felicerestaurants.com
