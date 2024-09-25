If you have a taste for pasta, a South Florida chef shows us how to prepare spaghetti with a Tuscan twist. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tate Lumb

The Restaurant: Felice, Brickell

The Dish: Spaghettino alla Diavola

Ingredients:

1 pkg thin Spaghetti (enough for 1-2 servings)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp garlic confit

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp dried Aleppo pepper

1 tbsp Tomato paste

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup vegetable stock

Pecorino Romano

Dried cusco pepper

Paprika

Method of Preparation:

Bring water to a boil.

In a pan, warm olive oil over medium heat, then place garlic, dried Aleppo pepper and chili flakes in a pan and sauté until fragrant.

Add tomato paste then white wine to deglaze (remove pan from heat when adding, then return to heat).

Finish with vegetable stock and allow to reduce.

Add pasta into pan and sauté until sauce has thickened.

To Plate:

After plating garnish with pecorino romano, dried crusco peppers, and a dusting of paprika.

Felice

1450 Brickell Ave Suite 110, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 526-4800

www.felicerestaurants.com

