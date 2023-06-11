Ingredients:

1 pound spaghetti

1 pound ground beef

1 tbs. olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 tbs. minced garlic

1 tbs. Italian seasoning

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups marinara sauce

1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 tbs. minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 large eggs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

nonstick cooking spray for the pan

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9 X 3-inch cake pan with cooking spray.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the spaghetti and cook for 3-4 minutes until al dente. Drain and reserve. (You can also use leftover pasta if you have enough!)

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add a little olive oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic.

Add ground meat, Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper. Cook until the meat is cooked through- about 8 minutes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the marinara, ricotta, parsley, eggs, and 1/2 cup of the parmesan.

Add the cooked spaghetti and cooked ground meat and toss to evenly coat.

Transfer to the prepared pan and top with the mozzarella and sprinkle with the remaining parmesan.

Bake until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then cut into wedges and serve.

Enjoy!

