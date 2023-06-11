Ingredients:
1 pound spaghetti
1 pound ground beef
1 tbs. olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 tbs. minced garlic
1 tbs. Italian seasoning
salt and pepper to taste
2 cups marinara sauce
1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
2 tbs. minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 large eggs
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
nonstick cooking spray for the pan
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease a 9 X 3-inch cake pan with cooking spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the spaghetti and cook for 3-4 minutes until al dente. Drain and reserve. (You can also use leftover pasta if you have enough!)
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add a little olive oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic.
- Add ground meat, Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper. Cook until the meat is cooked through- about 8 minutes. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the marinara, ricotta, parsley, eggs, and 1/2 cup of the parmesan.
- Add the cooked spaghetti and cooked ground meat and toss to evenly coat.
- Transfer to the prepared pan and top with the mozzarella and sprinkle with the remaining parmesan.
- Bake until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then cut into wedges and serve.
Enjoy!
