The Chef: Nicolas Bleckwedel

The Restaurant: Craft, Coral Gables

The Dish: Soy-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

Bag of Brussels sprouts (about 15-20)

2 oranges

1/2 cup hazelnuts

cilantro – chopped

Soy glaze:

5 cloves garlic (microplaned)

3/4 cup ginger (microplaned)

3/4 cup soy sauce

3/4 cup honey

1/2 cup white vinegar

3/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/3 cup sesame oil

Method of Preparation:

For the soy glaze: put all the ingredients in a pot, bring it to a boil and let it rest aside so all the flavors infuse. Can refrigerate overnight for better flavor.

Meanwhile, cut the brussels sprouts in 1/4 or 1/2 depending on the size.

Blanch them in a pot of boiling water for about 2 minutes, then transport them to ice water to stop the cooking process.

Finish them in an oven at 350 degrees for 15/20 minutes or until golden.

In a saucepan put 1/3 cup of the soy glaze, bring to a boil, add the pre-cooked brussels sprouts.

Cook for a few seconds, then put them back in the oven at 350 degrees.

Cook for 5/6 minutes, until the soy glaze is reduced and sticky.

Toast the hazelnuts in the oven for about 7/8 minutes and then crush them in a mortar.

To Plate:

Serve finished brussels sprouts in a bowl or deep dish, garnish with orange segments, crushed hazelnuts and cilantro.

Craft

127 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 339-5981

https://www.craftbar.getsauce.com/

