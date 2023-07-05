(WSVN) - A sweet and tangy way to get your family to eat their veggies.
Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nicolas Bleckwedel
The Restaurant: Craft, Coral Gables
The Dish: Soy-Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
Bag of Brussels sprouts (about 15-20)
2 oranges
1/2 cup hazelnuts
cilantro – chopped
Soy glaze:
5 cloves garlic (microplaned)
3/4 cup ginger (microplaned)
3/4 cup soy sauce
3/4 cup honey
1/2 cup white vinegar
3/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/3 cup sesame oil
Method of Preparation:
- For the soy glaze: put all the ingredients in a pot, bring it to a boil and let it rest aside so all the flavors infuse. Can refrigerate overnight for better flavor.
- Meanwhile, cut the brussels sprouts in 1/4 or 1/2 depending on the size.
- Blanch them in a pot of boiling water for about 2 minutes, then transport them to ice water to stop the cooking process.
- Finish them in an oven at 350 degrees for 15/20 minutes or until golden.
- In a saucepan put 1/3 cup of the soy glaze, bring to a boil, add the pre-cooked brussels sprouts.
- Cook for a few seconds, then put them back in the oven at 350 degrees.
- Cook for 5/6 minutes, until the soy glaze is reduced and sticky.
- Toast the hazelnuts in the oven for about 7/8 minutes and then crush them in a mortar.
To Plate:
Serve finished brussels sprouts in a bowl or deep dish, garnish with orange segments, crushed hazelnuts and cilantro.
Craft
127 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 339-5981
https://www.craftbar.getsauce.com/
