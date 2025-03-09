(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 tbs. olive or avocado oil

6 corn tortillas

¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Romaine or iceberg lettuce, sliced thin

½ avocado, diced

½ cup black beans rinsed and drained

½ cup corn, canned or frozen and thawed

¼ cup shredded Mexican cheese

Dressing:

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 lime, juice

One bunch of fresh cilantro

1 garlic clove

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a blender or food processor, add the Greek yogurt, lime juice, cilantro, garlic and salt and pepper.

Blend well and set aside. If it’s too thick, add a bit of water.

In a big bowl, add the lettuce, diced avocado, black beans, tomatoes, corn, and Mexican cheese.

Toss well, add dressing and toss again.

In the oven, bake the tortillas at 350 degrees for about two minutes on each side.

When they’re nice and crispy, take them out, top them with salad, serve and enjoy!

