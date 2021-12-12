Calories don’t count during the holidays! That’s why were baking up a storm as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp. salt
2 sticks butter, softened to room temperature
2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1 cup powdered sugar
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Set aside the powdered sugar.
- Mix all other ingredients together in a bowl. Work the mixture into dough with your hands.
- Add the chopped pecans and work again until blended.
- Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place on a cookie sheet about 1 ½ inch apart.
- Bake for 25 minutes. When the cookie bottoms are golden brown, remove and let cool for about 5 minutes.
- While still warm, roll each cookie in powdered sugar until well coated and place on a serving tray.
Enjoy!
