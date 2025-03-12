(WSVN) - A creative way to make paella. It starts with giving a European dish a Midwestern flavor. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorgie Ramos

The Restaurant: Bar Bella, South Miami

The Dish: Smoked Socarrat

Ingredients:

6 oz. Bomba Rice

2 oz. Sofrito (make yourself or buy from store)

22 oz. Smoked Veggie Stock

Shallot Relish

Black Garlic Aioli

Salt

Olive Oil

Sofrito:

8 oz. can of piquillo peppers

1 carrot

4 garlic cloves

1 yellow onion

2 celery sticks

1 stick of butter

1 cup white wine

2 tbl of salt

Black Garlic Aioli:

2 tbl of black garlic purée

1 cub good mayonnaise

1 tsp lime juice

salt to taste

Shallot Relish:

2 shallots

1/4 bunch of parsley

1 tsp lime

salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Toast bomba rice in paella pan.

Add Sofrito and toss.

Add 18 oz. of smoked veggie stock.

Stir and let cook on low heat until stock is absorbed.

Put in smoker for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.

Add remaining stock and finish in oven until crispy.

Add salt to taste.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, black garlic aioli and shallot relish.

Sofrito:

Add all ingredients in a pot.

Cook for 30 minutes.

Blend until smooth.

Black Garlic Aioli:

Mix all ingredients well.

Shallot Relish:

Slice shallots thin (mandolin if possible).

Toss with remaining ingredients.

Bar Bella

5829 SW 73rd St.

South Miami, FL 33143

bellastapas.com

786-238-7288

