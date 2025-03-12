(WSVN) - A creative way to make paella. It starts with giving a European dish a Midwestern flavor. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorgie Ramos
The Restaurant: Bar Bella, South Miami
The Dish: Smoked Socarrat

Ingredients:
6 oz. Bomba Rice
2 oz. Sofrito (make yourself or buy from store)
22 oz. Smoked Veggie Stock
Shallot Relish
Black Garlic Aioli
Salt
Olive Oil

Sofrito:
8 oz. can of piquillo peppers
1 carrot
4 garlic cloves
1 yellow onion
2 celery sticks
1 stick of butter
1 cup white wine
2 tbl of salt

Black Garlic Aioli:
2 tbl of black garlic purée
1 cub good mayonnaise
1 tsp lime juice
salt to taste

Shallot Relish:
2 shallots
1/4 bunch of parsley
1 tsp lime
salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • Toast bomba rice in paella pan.
  • Add Sofrito and toss.
  • Add 18 oz. of smoked veggie stock.
  • Stir and let cook on low heat until stock is absorbed.
  • Put in smoker for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.
  • Add remaining stock and finish in oven until crispy.
  • Add salt to taste.
  • Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, black garlic aioli and shallot relish.

Sofrito:

  • Add all ingredients in a pot.
  • Cook for 30 minutes.
  • Blend until smooth.

Black Garlic Aioli:

  • Mix all ingredients well.

Shallot Relish:

  • Slice shallots thin (mandolin if possible).
  • Toss with remaining ingredients.

Bar Bella
5829 SW 73rd St.
South Miami, FL 33143
bellastapas.com
786-238-7288

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox