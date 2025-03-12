(WSVN) - A creative way to make paella. It starts with giving a European dish a Midwestern flavor. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jorgie Ramos
The Restaurant: Bar Bella, South Miami
The Dish: Smoked Socarrat
Ingredients:
6 oz. Bomba Rice
2 oz. Sofrito (make yourself or buy from store)
22 oz. Smoked Veggie Stock
Shallot Relish
Black Garlic Aioli
Salt
Olive Oil
Sofrito:
8 oz. can of piquillo peppers
1 carrot
4 garlic cloves
1 yellow onion
2 celery sticks
1 stick of butter
1 cup white wine
2 tbl of salt
Black Garlic Aioli:
2 tbl of black garlic purée
1 cub good mayonnaise
1 tsp lime juice
salt to taste
Shallot Relish:
2 shallots
1/4 bunch of parsley
1 tsp lime
salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Toast bomba rice in paella pan.
- Add Sofrito and toss.
- Add 18 oz. of smoked veggie stock.
- Stir and let cook on low heat until stock is absorbed.
- Put in smoker for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.
- Add remaining stock and finish in oven until crispy.
- Add salt to taste.
- Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, black garlic aioli and shallot relish.
Sofrito:
- Add all ingredients in a pot.
- Cook for 30 minutes.
- Blend until smooth.
Black Garlic Aioli:
- Mix all ingredients well.
Shallot Relish:
- Slice shallots thin (mandolin if possible).
- Toss with remaining ingredients.
Bar Bella
5829 SW 73rd St.
South Miami, FL 33143
bellastapas.com
786-238-7288
