(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 frozen puff pastry sheet (9 to 14 ounces) thawed

1 cup sour cream

4 to 6 ounces sliced smoked salmon

1 to 2 Persian or regular cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon capers, drained

Fresh dill to garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a small bowI, toss onion with vinegar.

Set aside, tossing occasionally, until ready to serve.

Line a sheet pan with parchment and lay the pastry on top.

With a fork, vigorously poke the pastry, deeply, from edge to edge. This will help it to remain flaky but not puffy (eliminating the potential for air pockets), so the toppings may be easily layered on later.

Place the sheet pan on the middle rack and bake the pastry until golden and flaky, 17 to 20 minutes. (It will rise slightly, but should deflate. If it doesn’t, gently poke a hole and press down lightly on any air pockets).

Let cool completely.

When pastry is cool, spread sour cream over the surface like sauce on a pizza.

Top with the salmon, cucumber, capers, dill and drained pickled onion.

Cut into squares to serve.

Enjoy!

