Ingredients:

1 head of broccoli

2 Tbs. parmesan cheese-grated

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tsp. garlic powder

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Boil a pot of water and throw in your broccoli. Cook for about four minutes.

The broccoli should be crisp but easy to smash on a baking sheet. Drain and cut into florets.

Place broccoli florets on a parchment-lined baking sheet and smash down with a sturdy glass or a rolling pin.

Combine the olive oil, garlic powder and parmesan cheese and blend well.

Brush the mixture over the broccoli florets.

Sprinkle some extra parmesan on top and bake in the oven at 425 until crispy around the edges.

Enjoy!

