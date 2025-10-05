(WSVN) - Ingredients:
½ pound ground chicken
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
3 flour or corn tortillas
Cooking spray
Your favorite taco toppings
Method of Preparation:
- Mix ground chicken and seasonings.
- Press a thin layer of ground chicken onto three small tortillas.
- Spray cooking oil (we used avocado oil spray) into a large hot pan over medium-high heat and add three tortillas, chicken side down and cook about 3 minutes until golden brown.
- Spray the tortilla side, then flip it and cook to crisp the other side, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add your favorite taco toppings, like cheese, salsa, avocado- whatever you like! Fold like a taco or serve open faced.
Enjoy!
