(WSVN) - Ingredients:

½ pound ground chicken

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

3 flour or corn tortillas

Cooking spray

Your favorite taco toppings

Method of Preparation:

Mix ground chicken and seasonings.

Press a thin layer of ground chicken onto three small tortillas.

Spray cooking oil (we used avocado oil spray) into a large hot pan over medium-high heat and add three tortillas, chicken side down and cook about 3 minutes until golden brown.

Spray the tortilla side, then flip it and cook to crisp the other side, about 2-3 minutes.

Add your favorite taco toppings, like cheese, salsa, avocado- whatever you like! Fold like a taco or serve open faced.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.