(WSVN) - Ingredients:
½ pound ground chicken
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
3 flour or corn tortillas
Cooking spray
Your favorite taco toppings

Method of Preparation:

  • Mix ground chicken and seasonings.
  • Press a thin layer of ground chicken onto three small tortillas.
  • Spray cooking oil (we used avocado oil spray) into a large hot pan over medium-high heat and add three tortillas, chicken side down and cook about 3 minutes until golden brown.
  • Spray the tortilla side, then flip it and cook to crisp the other side, about 2-3 minutes.
  • Add your favorite taco toppings, like cheese, salsa, avocado- whatever you like! Fold like a taco or serve open faced.

Enjoy!

