Ingredients:
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 tbs. granulated sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup + 2 tbs. all-purpose flour, fluffed and leveled
¼ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
¾ cup chocolate chips or chunks
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 6-8″ cast iron skillet.
- In a medium bowl with an electric mixer, or in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugars together until creamed, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add in the egg and vanilla extract, mixing to incorporate.
- Add flour, salt, and baking soda, and mix on low until completely combined.
- Stir in chocolate and spread evenly into the prepared skillet (feel free to throw some extra chocolate chunks on top!).
- Bake for 20-22 minutes or until edges are crispy and center is just set (NOTE: if using a 6-inch pan, you may need up to 25 minutes of baking time; if you’re using individual skillets or ramekins, you may only need 12-15 minutes).
- Let the cookie skillet cool slightly.
- Serve by itself or with whipped cream or ice cream.
Enjoy!
