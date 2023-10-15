Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 tbs. granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup + 2 tbs. all-purpose flour, fluffed and leveled

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

¾ cup chocolate chips or chunks

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 6-8″ cast iron skillet.

In a medium bowl with an electric mixer, or in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugars together until creamed, about 3-4 minutes.

Add in the egg and vanilla extract, mixing to incorporate.

Add flour, salt, and baking soda, and mix on low until completely combined.

Stir in chocolate and spread evenly into the prepared skillet (feel free to throw some extra chocolate chunks on top!).

Bake for 20-22 minutes or until edges are crispy and center is just set (NOTE: if using a 6-inch pan, you may need up to 25 minutes of baking time; if you’re using individual skillets or ramekins, you may only need 12-15 minutes).

Let the cookie skillet cool slightly.

Serve by itself or with whipped cream or ice cream.

Enjoy!

