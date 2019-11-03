Shrimp with Orzo/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for seafood with an Italian twist, we’ve got a dish that we think you would like. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Shrimp with Orzo
Ingredients:
1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
5 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbs. lemon zest
1 tbs. lemon juice
1 tsp red pepper flakes
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbs. unsalted butter
1 cup orzo (plain or tri-colored)
1/3 cup dry white wine
2 cups water or chicken stock
salt and pepper to taste
3 tbs. chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Mix together 1 tbs. olive oil, lemon zest and red pepper flakes with salt, pepper and half the garlic. Set aside to marinate- at least an hour.
- Add butter and olive oil to a pan on medium heat. When it starts to bubble, add the orzo and salt. Stir well to toast the orzo. Add wine and stir until absorbed.
- Add chicken stock and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until the orzo is al dente — about 12 minutes.
- Add shrimp and marinade in an even layer on top. Cover again and cook until the shrimp turns pink — about 7 minutes.
- Remove from heat, and add parsley.
To Plate:
– Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 4
