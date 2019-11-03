Shrimp with Orzo/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for seafood with an Italian twist, we’ve got a dish that we think you would like. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Shrimp with Orzo

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

5 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs. lemon zest

1 tbs. lemon juice

1 tsp red pepper flakes

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbs. unsalted butter

1 cup orzo (plain or tri-colored)

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 cups water or chicken stock

salt and pepper to taste

3 tbs. chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

Mix together 1 tbs. olive oil, lemon zest and red pepper flakes with salt, pepper and half the garlic. Set aside to marinate- at least an hour.

Add butter and olive oil to a pan on medium heat. When it starts to bubble, add the orzo and salt. Stir well to toast the orzo. Add wine and stir until absorbed.

Add chicken stock and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until the orzo is al dente — about 12 minutes.

Add shrimp and marinade in an even layer on top. Cover again and cook until the shrimp turns pink — about 7 minutes.

Remove from heat, and add parsley.

To Plate:

– Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.