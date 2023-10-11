(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows us how easy it is to make an appetizer usually served at seafood restaurants. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kyle Kingrey

The Restaurant: Toku, Aventura

The Dish: Shrimp Tempura

Ingredients:

4 oz Rock Shrimp

1/4 cup Shitake Mushroom

.25 oz Chives, chopped fine

4 oz Tempura batter

2 oz Spicy Mayo

Tempura batter:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ea large egg

1 cup cold water

2-4 ice cubes, to make cold

Spicy Mayo:

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/4 cup Sriracha

2 tsp Lime Juice

Method of Preparation:

Tempura batter:

Combine water and egg and stir in flour and ice cubes. Batter can be a little lumpy.

Spicy Mayo:

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Toss rock shrimp and mushrooms with tempura batter and fry until golden and crispy. Avoid putting ice cubes in the fryer.

Drain well and season with salt.

Toss with spicy mayo and chives and serve.

Toku

(located in Aventura Mall)

19575 Biscayne Blvd., #1109

Aventura, FL 33180

305-465-8658

www.tokumodernasian.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.