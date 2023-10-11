(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows us how easy it is to make an appetizer usually served at seafood restaurants. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Kyle Kingrey
The Restaurant: Toku, Aventura
The Dish: Shrimp Tempura
Ingredients:
4 oz Rock Shrimp
1/4 cup Shitake Mushroom
.25 oz Chives, chopped fine
4 oz Tempura batter
2 oz Spicy Mayo
Tempura batter:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 ea large egg
1 cup cold water
2-4 ice cubes, to make cold
Spicy Mayo:
1 cup Mayonnaise
1/4 cup Sriracha
2 tsp Lime Juice
Method of Preparation:
Tempura batter:
- Combine water and egg and stir in flour and ice cubes. Batter can be a little lumpy.
Spicy Mayo:
- Combine all ingredients and mix well.
- Toss rock shrimp and mushrooms with tempura batter and fry until golden and crispy. Avoid putting ice cubes in the fryer.
- Drain well and season with salt.
- Toss with spicy mayo and chives and serve.
Toku
(located in Aventura Mall)
19575 Biscayne Blvd., #1109
Aventura, FL 33180
305-465-8658
www.tokumodernasian.com
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.