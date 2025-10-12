(WSVN) - Shrimp pasta and a delicious blend of herbs and spices, what’s not to love? It’s an easy main course meal that you and your family will want to put on your favorites list. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs. lemon zest, plus juice from half lemon

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 garlic cloves

2 tbs. unsalted butter

1 cup orzo

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 cups hot chicken stock

Crumbled feta cheese and parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, stir together shrimp, 1 tbsp. olive oil, lemon zest, red-pepper flakes, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. pepper and half of the garlic.

Set aside to marinate. This step can be done up to one hour in advance.

Add butter, remaining olive oil and remaining garlic to a medium skillet set over medium heat.

When the butter starts to bubble, add the orzo and ½ tsp. salt and cook, stirring until the orzo is toasted.

Adjust the heat as necessary to prevent the garlic from burning.

Carefully add the wine. It will bubble- just stir until absorbed, about 1 minute.

Stir in stock, reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until orzo is al dente, about 12 minutes.

Add the shrimp in a snug even layer on top of the orzo.

Cover and cook until all the shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 4 minutes.

Removed from heat, let sit covered for two minutes.

Add garnish and serve.

Enjoy!

