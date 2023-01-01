Ingredients:
2 Tbs. butter
2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup dry white wine or broth
3/4 Tsp. kosher salt or to taste
freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 3/4 pounds large or extra-large shrimp- shelled
1/3 cup chopped parsley
juice of half a lemon
Serve with cooked pasta or crusty bread
Method of Preparation:
- In a large skillet, melt butter with olive oil on medium heat.
- Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add wine or broth, salt, red pepper flakes and plenty of black pepper. Bring to a simmer.
- Let the wine reduce by half, about two minutes.
- Add shrimp and sauté until they turn pink, 2-4 minutes depending on their size.
- Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and serve over pasta with crusty bread.
This one is a favorite!
