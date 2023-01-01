Ingredients:

2 Tbs. butter

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine or broth

3/4 Tsp. kosher salt or to taste

freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 3/4 pounds large or extra-large shrimp- shelled

1/3 cup chopped parsley

juice of half a lemon

Serve with cooked pasta or crusty bread

Method of Preparation:

In a large skillet, melt butter with olive oil on medium heat.

Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add wine or broth, salt, red pepper flakes and plenty of black pepper. Bring to a simmer.

Let the wine reduce by half, about two minutes.

Add shrimp and sauté until they turn pink, 2-4 minutes depending on their size.

Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and serve over pasta with crusty bread.

This one is a favorite!

