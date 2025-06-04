(WSVN) - Shrimp adds a nice touch to a Greek dish that’s perfect for the summer season. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giorgios Vogiatsis
The Restaurant: Santorini, Miami Beach
The Dish: Shrimp Mykonos

Ingredients:
4 tbsp Olive oil
3 Garlic cloves-sliced
1 Tomato-chopped
1.5 lbs Wild-caught shrimp (deveined, peeled)
Shot of ouzo for a touch of anise flavor
Fresh spinach (1-2 handfuls)
Cubes of feta cheese (about a handful)
Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • Get ready to sauté: Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
  • Add sliced garlic and let it release its aroma.
  • Add some Magic: Add some chopped tomatoes to the pan along with wild-caught shrimp.
  • Let the shrimp cook and braise with the tomatoes and flavors until a rich sauce is formed.
  • Flambé with Ouzo: Pour in a shot of ouzo and let it evaporate, infusing the dish with its signature anise aroma.
  • The Perfect Touch: Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
  • Add the Spinach: Toss in the fresh spinach and stir until it wilts into the sauce. Greek tip: Do not overcook the spinach, leave it al dente!
  • Incorporate the Feta: Gently add cubes of feta cheese, letting them soften slightly without fully melting.
  • To Plate:
  • Ready to Serve: Enjoy as is, with warm pita, or over a bed of orzo for a true Greek experience!
    Extra Santorini Tip: Serve on a white and blue plate with a side of chilled ouzo to capture the essence of a Greek island meal

Santorini by Giorgios
(Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach)
101 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-6624
www.santorinibygeorgios.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox