(WSVN) - Shrimp adds a nice touch to a Greek dish that’s perfect for the summer season. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Giorgios Vogiatsis
The Restaurant: Santorini, Miami Beach
The Dish: Shrimp Mykonos
Ingredients:
4 tbsp Olive oil
3 Garlic cloves-sliced
1 Tomato-chopped
1.5 lbs Wild-caught shrimp (deveined, peeled)
Shot of ouzo for a touch of anise flavor
Fresh spinach (1-2 handfuls)
Cubes of feta cheese (about a handful)
Salt and black pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Get ready to sauté: Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add sliced garlic and let it release its aroma.
- Add some Magic: Add some chopped tomatoes to the pan along with wild-caught shrimp.
- Let the shrimp cook and braise with the tomatoes and flavors until a rich sauce is formed.
- Flambé with Ouzo: Pour in a shot of ouzo and let it evaporate, infusing the dish with its signature anise aroma.
- The Perfect Touch: Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
- Add the Spinach: Toss in the fresh spinach and stir until it wilts into the sauce. Greek tip: Do not overcook the spinach, leave it al dente!
- Incorporate the Feta: Gently add cubes of feta cheese, letting them soften slightly without fully melting.
- To Plate:
- Ready to Serve: Enjoy as is, with warm pita, or over a bed of orzo for a true Greek experience!
Extra Santorini Tip: Serve on a white and blue plate with a side of chilled ouzo to capture the essence of a Greek island meal
Santorini by Giorgios
(Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach)
101 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-6624
www.santorinibygeorgios.com
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.