(WSVN) - Shrimp adds a nice touch to a Greek dish that’s perfect for the summer season. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giorgios Vogiatsis

The Restaurant: Santorini, Miami Beach

The Dish: Shrimp Mykonos

Ingredients:

4 tbsp Olive oil

3 Garlic cloves-sliced

1 Tomato-chopped

1.5 lbs Wild-caught shrimp (deveined, peeled)

Shot of ouzo for a touch of anise flavor

Fresh spinach (1-2 handfuls)

Cubes of feta cheese (about a handful)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Get ready to sauté: Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add sliced garlic and let it release its aroma.

Add some Magic: Add some chopped tomatoes to the pan along with wild-caught shrimp.

Let the shrimp cook and braise with the tomatoes and flavors until a rich sauce is formed.

Flambé with Ouzo: Pour in a shot of ouzo and let it evaporate, infusing the dish with its signature anise aroma.

The Perfect Touch: Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Add the Spinach: Toss in the fresh spinach and stir until it wilts into the sauce. Greek tip: Do not overcook the spinach, leave it al dente!

Incorporate the Feta: Gently add cubes of feta cheese, letting them soften slightly without fully melting.

To Plate:

Ready to Serve: Enjoy as is, with warm pita, or over a bed of orzo for a true Greek experience!

Extra Santorini Tip: Serve on a white and blue plate with a side of chilled ouzo to capture the essence of a Greek island meal

Santorini by Giorgios

(Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach)

101 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-6624

www.santorinibygeorgios.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.