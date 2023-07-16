We’re back with a dinner recipe for shrimp lovers. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter- room temp

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

grated zest of one lemon

6 garlic cloves, minced

Rice, pasta or crusty bread for serving

Method of Preparation:

In a large skillet, melt butter over low heat.

Once the butter is melted and bubbles have begun to form, whisk in the salt, pepper and lemon zest.

Cook for about a minute.

Increase the heat to medium-low and add the garlic, saute for about 3 minutes.

Add the shrimp and toss them in the melted garlic butter. Let cook for about 4-5 minutes on one side, then flip and cook for 4-5 minutes on the other side.

When they are completely pink, remove them from heat and serve with lemon wedges, rice, pasta or whatever you like.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.