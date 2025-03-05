(WSVN) - The Chef: Jose Ajkay
The Restaurant: Andres Carne de Res, Miami Beach
The Dish: Shrimp in Coconut Sauce
Ingredients:
5 ml (0.16 oz) Annatto oil (Aceite de achiote)
10 g (0.35 oz) Sweet chili pepper (Ají dulce, finely chopped)
100 g (3.5 oz) Red sofrito (Hogao rojo)
2 g (0.07 oz) Cilantro (finely chopped)
200 ml (7 oz) Coconut milk (Leche de coco)
150 g (5.3 oz) Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the annatto oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the finely chopped sweet chili pepper and sauté until fragrant.
- Stir in the red sofrito (Hogao rojo), mixing well with the chili pepper.
- Let it cook for 2-3 minutes to blend the flavors.
- Add the coconut milk to the pan and stir gently to combine with the sofrito.
- Allow it to simmer for 5 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly.
- Add the shrimp to the sauce and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink and are fully cooked.
- Sprinkle the finely chopped cilantro over the dish and stir lightly.
- Adjust seasoning as needed and serve warm with a side of white rice, fried plantains, or avocado.
Andres Carne de Res
455 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 843-5910
www.andresmiami.us
