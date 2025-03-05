(WSVN) - The Chef: Jose Ajkay

The Restaurant: Andres Carne de Res, Miami Beach

The Dish: Shrimp in Coconut Sauce

Ingredients:

5 ml (0.16 oz) Annatto oil (Aceite de achiote)

10 g (0.35 oz) Sweet chili pepper (Ají dulce, finely chopped)

100 g (3.5 oz) Red sofrito (Hogao rojo)

2 g (0.07 oz) Cilantro (finely chopped)

200 ml (7 oz) Coconut milk (Leche de coco)

150 g (5.3 oz) Shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat the annatto oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the finely chopped sweet chili pepper and sauté until fragrant.

Stir in the red sofrito (Hogao rojo), mixing well with the chili pepper.

Let it cook for 2-3 minutes to blend the flavors.

Add the coconut milk to the pan and stir gently to combine with the sofrito.

Allow it to simmer for 5 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly.

Add the shrimp to the sauce and season with salt and pepper.

Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink and are fully cooked.

Sprinkle the finely chopped cilantro over the dish and stir lightly.

Adjust seasoning as needed and serve warm with a side of white rice, fried plantains, or avocado.

Andres Carne de Res

455 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 843-5910

www.andresmiami.us

