(WSVN) - Here’s a delicious seafood dish that only takes minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yu Bi

The Restaurant: Cajun Boil, Miami

The Dish: Shrimp Garlic Noodles

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

11 oz cooked linguine pasta noodles

8 cooked jumbo shrimp

1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

Parsley

Method of Preparation:

For the Stir Fry Noodle Sauce:

Mix together oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar and water.

Set aside.

Heat unsalted butter in a pan.

Once melted, add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Add the prepared stir-fry noodle sauce to the pan.

Add cooked linguine pasta noodles and 8 cooked jumbo shrimp.

Toss the noodles, shrimp, and sauce together until evenly coated.

Transfer the noodles to a plate, then sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese and parsley on top before serving.

Cajun Boil

141 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130

(786) 292-7054

www.cajunboil.com

