(WSVN) - Here’s a delicious seafood dish that only takes minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yu Bi
The Restaurant: Cajun Boil, Miami
The Dish: Shrimp Garlic Noodles

Ingredients:
1 tbsp oyster sauce
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
3 tbsp water
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 tbsp minced garlic
11 oz cooked linguine pasta noodles
8 cooked jumbo shrimp
1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
Parsley

Method of Preparation:
For the Stir Fry Noodle Sauce:

  • Mix together oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar and water.
  • Set aside.
  • Heat unsalted butter in a pan.
  • Once melted, add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.
  • Add the prepared stir-fry noodle sauce to the pan.
  • Add cooked linguine pasta noodles and 8 cooked jumbo shrimp.
  • Toss the noodles, shrimp, and sauce together until evenly coated.
  • Transfer the noodles to a plate, then sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese and parsley on top before serving.

Cajun Boil
141 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 292-7054
www.cajunboil.com

