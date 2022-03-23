(WSVN) - A restaurant’s signature dish has customers coming back for more. A chef shows us how to make it at home. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rafael Rottiers
The Restaurant: La Casona Peruvian Cuisine
The Dish: Shrimp Ceviche
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups of cooked, deveined shrimp
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 aji limo rojo chile pepper or red jalapeño, diced very finely
1/2 cup of Leche de Tigre (recipe below)
4 limes
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and boiled
1/2 cup large-kernel corn
Salt and pepper, to taste
Lettuce, for serving
Fresh cilantro to garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Put the sweet potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water; simmer until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Drain, set aside to cool to room temperature.
- Put the corn in a small saucepan and cover with water, simmer until the corn is soft, drain, and set aside to cool to room temperature.
- Slice and place onions in a bowl of warm water, let stand for 10 minutes, then drain and set aside.
- Cut pre-cooked shrimp into small pieces, place into a bowl and sprinkle with salt, white pepper, aji limo (Peruvian pepper) or jalapeño.
- Mix it all together to taste, then add the leche de tigre and let sit for a few minutes.
- Peel and slice potatoes, set aside.
- Stir the onions into the fish mixture. Add lime juice to taste and mix.
- Line serving bowls with lettuce leaves. Spoon the ceviche with its juice into the bowls and garnish with cilantro, sliced sweet potatoes and corn.
Recipe for Leche de Tigre
Ingredients:
1 cup of fish broth
3 oz celery
1/2 red onion (small to medium size)
1 garlic clove
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt
3 oz heavy cream
Method of Preparation:
- Place all ingredients into a blender, blend.
- Strain into a bowl.
La Casona Peruvian Cuisine
Delray Beach Food Market
33 SE 3rd Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
954-257-3187
lacasonaperuviancuisine.com
