(WSVN) - A restaurant’s signature dish has customers coming back for more. A chef shows us how to make it at home. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rafael Rottiers

The Restaurant: La Casona Peruvian Cuisine

The Dish: Shrimp Ceviche

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of cooked, deveined shrimp

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 aji limo rojo chile pepper or red jalapeño, diced very finely

1/2 cup of Leche de Tigre (recipe below)

4 limes

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and boiled

1/2 cup large-kernel corn

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lettuce, for serving

Fresh cilantro to garnish

Method of Preparation:

Put the sweet potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water; simmer until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Drain, set aside to cool to room temperature.

Put the corn in a small saucepan and cover with water, simmer until the corn is soft, drain, and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Slice and place onions in a bowl of warm water, let stand for 10 minutes, then drain and set aside.

Cut pre-cooked shrimp into small pieces, place into a bowl and sprinkle with salt, white pepper, aji limo (Peruvian pepper) or jalapeño.

Mix it all together to taste, then add the leche de tigre and let sit for a few minutes.

Peel and slice potatoes, set aside.

Stir the onions into the fish mixture. Add lime juice to taste and mix.

Line serving bowls with lettuce leaves. Spoon the ceviche with its juice into the bowls and garnish with cilantro, sliced sweet potatoes and corn.

Recipe for Leche de Tigre

Ingredients:

1 cup of fish broth

3 oz celery

1/2 red onion (small to medium size)

1 garlic clove

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

3 oz heavy cream

Method of Preparation:

Place all ingredients into a blender, blend.

Strain into a bowl.

La Casona Peruvian Cuisine

Delray Beach Food Market

33 SE 3rd Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33483

954-257-3187

lacasonaperuviancuisine.com

