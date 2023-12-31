Ingredients:

1 tsp. fresh lemon zest and juice of one lemon

1 tsp. paprika (sweet or smoked)

4 garlic cloves, grated

Salt and pepper

1-pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tail off

2 tbs. unsalted butter

1 tbs. olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 15 oz. can Cannellini beans, rinsed

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

spinach or kale- one handful

Bread, toasted for serving

Method of Preparation:

Mix lemon zest, paprika, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

Add shrimp and toss to coat.

In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat.

When butter is foaming add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally.

When it turns pink (2-3 minutes) transfer shrimp using a slotted spoon to a plate and set aside.

Add onion to the pot, season with salt and pepper and cook over medium heat until onions soften.

Add beans and broth and bring to a boil.

Lower heat and simmer 8-10 minutes.

Add shrimp and juices back into the pot then add lemon juice and spinach. If needed, season again with salt and pepper to taste.

Let simmer for another minute or so, then serve it up with toasted crusty bread.

Enjoy!

