(WSVN) - Looking for a tasty bite for your next get-together? We’ve got something easy that will add that special something to your menu. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

3 tbs. mayonnaise

1 ½ tbs. Dijon mustard

3 hard-boiled eggs

18 rice crackers

1 tsp. smoked paprika, or any favorite garnish

Method of Preparation:

Mix mayonnaise and mustard.

Boil eggs and slice evenly crosswise.

Spread mustard mixture onto rice crackers and top with egg slices.

Garnish each slice with a dollop of mustard/mayo mixture, and top with paprika and other favorite garnishes, like dill sprigs or flaky sea salt.

Enjoy!

