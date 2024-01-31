(WSVN) - Meat and potatoes never go out of style. A chef gives a basic meal some flair. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cesar Gonzalez

The Restaurant: Casa Vigil, Miami

The Dish: Short Ribs

Ingredients:

8 oz Short Ribs

Demi-Glace

1 Scoop of Mashed Potatoes

0.5 oz Guanciale (Italian Bacon)

Method of Preparation:

If possible cook the Ribs sous vide for 72 hours with salt, pepper, and leeks. (If you can’t, you can always grill as you see fit.)

Place in the oven for two hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place ribs on the grill until golden brown and then plate.

Drizzle demi-glace on top.

In a non-stick skillet over medium-low heat, crisp the guanciale until the fat renders out.

Mix with pre-made mashed potatoes.

Casa Vigil

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

(786) 803-8460

https://casavigilmiami.com/

