(WSVN) - Meat and potatoes never go out of style. A chef gives a basic meal some flair. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cesar Gonzalez
The Restaurant: Casa Vigil, Miami
The Dish: Short Ribs

Ingredients:
8 oz Short Ribs
Demi-Glace
1 Scoop of Mashed Potatoes
0.5 oz Guanciale (Italian Bacon)

Method of Preparation:

  • If possible cook the Ribs sous vide for 72 hours with salt, pepper, and leeks. (If you can’t, you can always grill as you see fit.)
  • Place in the oven for two hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Place ribs on the grill until golden brown and then plate.
  • Drizzle demi-glace on top.
  • In a non-stick skillet over medium-low heat, crisp the guanciale until the fat renders out.
  • Mix with pre-made mashed potatoes.

Casa Vigil
5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 803-8460
https://casavigilmiami.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox