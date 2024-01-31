(WSVN) - Meat and potatoes never go out of style. A chef gives a basic meal some flair. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Cesar Gonzalez
The Restaurant: Casa Vigil, Miami
The Dish: Short Ribs
Ingredients:
8 oz Short Ribs
Demi-Glace
1 Scoop of Mashed Potatoes
0.5 oz Guanciale (Italian Bacon)
Method of Preparation:
- If possible cook the Ribs sous vide for 72 hours with salt, pepper, and leeks. (If you can’t, you can always grill as you see fit.)
- Place in the oven for two hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place ribs on the grill until golden brown and then plate.
- Drizzle demi-glace on top.
- In a non-stick skillet over medium-low heat, crisp the guanciale until the fat renders out.
- Mix with pre-made mashed potatoes.
Casa Vigil
5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 803-8460
https://casavigilmiami.com/
