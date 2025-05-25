(WSVN) - Ingredients:

3-4 Persian cucumbers, cut into rounds and then quartered

½ red onion, diced into ¼ inch pieces

2 tbs. any combination of fresh herbs, like parsley, cilantro, basil or dill

1 tsp. dried or fresh mint

2-3 medium tomatoes

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

6 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Almonds for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Trim cucumber ends and dice into ¼ inch pieces and place in a large bowl with onion and fresh herbs.

Remove tomato cores, dice remaining tomatoes into ¼ inch pieces and add to bowl.

In a small mason jar, add ¼ inch lime juice (about 2 limes), 6 tbs. olive oil, ¾ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. (or to taste) Shake well to combine.

Just before serving, blend in dressing.

Toss well to combine and adjust to taste.

Serve with raw or roasted almonds for a nice crunch!

Enjoy!

