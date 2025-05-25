(WSVN) - Ingredients:
3-4 Persian cucumbers, cut into rounds and then quartered
½ red onion, diced into ¼ inch pieces
2 tbs. any combination of fresh herbs, like parsley, cilantro, basil or dill
1 tsp. dried or fresh mint
2-3 medium tomatoes
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
6 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Almonds for garnish

Method of Preparation:

  • Trim cucumber ends and dice into ¼ inch pieces and place in a large bowl with onion and fresh herbs.
  • Remove tomato cores, dice remaining tomatoes into ¼ inch pieces and add to bowl.
  • In a small mason jar, add ¼ inch lime juice (about 2 limes), 6 tbs. olive oil, ¾ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. (or to taste) Shake well to combine.
  • Just before serving, blend in dressing.
  • Toss well to combine and adjust to taste.
  • Serve with raw or roasted almonds for a nice crunch!

Enjoy!

