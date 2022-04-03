(WSVN) - Want an easy, tasty dinner without a lot of mess? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 package of gnocchi (You can use frozen, but we prefer shelf-stable)

1 jar of marinated sun dried tomatoes packed in oil (drained)

1 tbsp. oil from the sun dried tomatoes

1 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

5 oz. baby spinach

Parmesan cheese to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, mix the gnocchi with 1 tbsp. oil from the sun dried tomatoes, 1 tbsp. of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Mix well to combine, breaking up any gnocchi that might clump together. Pour onto a parchment lined baking sheet and spread out in an even layer.

Put into the oven and bake for 20 minutes (you will want to stir about halfway through). Remove the gnocchi from the oven and pour over baby spinach in a bowl.

Let it sit for a minute so the spinach begins to wilt. Toss to combine.Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.