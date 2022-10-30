It’s hard to come up with quick and easy dinner recipes but we’ve got one for seafood that we think will be your new favorite! That’s what we’re cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 Lemon, zested and juiced

2 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt plus

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

14 ounces quartered artichoke hearts (jar or can) drained and patted dry

1 pint grape tomatoes left whole

1 cup kalamata olives pitted and coarsely chopped

1 red onion cut into 1/2 inch wedges

1 14 ounce jar roasted red pepper, sliced



For the Shrimp:

juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 lb. raw jumbo shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled and deveined

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tbs. chopped fresh parsley

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Add the vegetables and seasoning to a large bowl and toss to combine.

Bake the vegetables on a large-rimmed baking sheet covered in parchment paper for 20 minutes.

Toss the shrimp with the remaining ingredients.

Take the veggies out of the oven and place the shrimp on top in a single layer. Bake for 10 more minutes.

Remove from the oven and top the shrimp and veggies with crumbled feta cheese and chopped parsley. Serve with crusty bread or over rice.

Enjoy!

