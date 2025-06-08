(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 tbs. full-fat Greek yogurt
1 tsp. grated ginger (or powder)
1 tsp. grated garlic (or powder)
1 ½ tsp. chili powder
1 ½ tsp. garam masala
1 ½ tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. ground turmeric
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. paprika
2 tbs. vegetable oil
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
2 large bell peppers, any color, chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 red onion, chopped into 1-inch pieces
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, ginger, garlic, chili powder, garam masala, cumin, turmeric, salt and oil.
- Using a fork, stab the chicken pieces so the marinade may penetrate the meat.
- Add the chicken to the bowl and stir until completely coated.
- Toss veggies in the marinade as well. Set aside for 30 minutes or cover and let sit overnight in the fridge.
- Put chicken and veggies on the sheet pan and broil on high for 7-10 minutes.
- Flip and broil for another 7-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char.
Serve and enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.