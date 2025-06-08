(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 tbs. full-fat Greek yogurt

1 tsp. grated ginger (or powder)

1 tsp. grated garlic (or powder)

1 ½ tsp. chili powder

1 ½ tsp. garam masala

1 ½ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. paprika

2 tbs. vegetable oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

2 large bell peppers, any color, chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, chopped into 1-inch pieces

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, ginger, garlic, chili powder, garam masala, cumin, turmeric, salt and oil.

Using a fork, stab the chicken pieces so the marinade may penetrate the meat.

Add the chicken to the bowl and stir until completely coated.

Toss veggies in the marinade as well. Set aside for 30 minutes or cover and let sit overnight in the fridge.

Put chicken and veggies on the sheet pan and broil on high for 7-10 minutes.

Flip and broil for another 7-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char.

Serve and enjoy!

