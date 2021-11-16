(WSVN) - Looking for a new recipe for dinner on the go? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. New York Strip Steak, cut into 1-inch chunks

6 tbs. soy sauce (divided)

8 tbs. brown sugar, divided

2 heads broccoli, but into florets

4 tsp. toasted sesame oil (or more to taste)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. freshly grated ginger

1/4 tsp. crush red pepper flakes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1-2 tbs. toasted sesame seeds

1 cup rice

Method of Preparation:

Cook rice according to package directions.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine steak, 2 tbs. soy sauce and 2 tsp. brown sugar. Coat well.

Coat broccoli with sesame oil. Place steak and broccoli in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Place in the oven and bake until steak is browned and broccoli is just tender, about 16-18 minutes.

In a small saucepan over medium low heat, combine sesame oil, garlic ginger, red pepper flakes, 3 tbs. soy sauce and 3 tbs. brown sugar. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer. Stir constantly until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Serve the beef and broccoli over cooked rice and drizzle with the soy sauce mixture. Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.

Enjoy!

