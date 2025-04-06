(WSVN) - Ingredients:
4 cups shaved brussels sprouts (2 lbs.)
1 bunch green onions, sliced
¾ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
12 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup champagne vinegar
1 tbs. Dijon mustard
2 tbs. honey
2 garlic cloves, chopped
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Add Dijon mustard, olive oil, champagne vinegar, honey, garlic salt, pepper and grated cheese in a mason jar and shake until smooth. (You can also use a blender if you prefer)
- Finely shave the brussels sprouts and add them to a large bowl. You can use a food processor by adding the grating attachment.
- Add sliced green onions and toasted walnuts and toss well.
Enjoy!
