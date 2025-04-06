(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 cups shaved brussels sprouts (2 lbs.)

1 bunch green onions, sliced

¾ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

12 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup champagne vinegar

1 tbs. Dijon mustard

2 tbs. honey

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Method of Preparation:

Add Dijon mustard, olive oil, champagne vinegar, honey, garlic salt, pepper and grated cheese in a mason jar and shake until smooth. (You can also use a blender if you prefer)

Finely shave the brussels sprouts and add them to a large bowl. You can use a food processor by adding the grating attachment.

Add sliced green onions and toasted walnuts and toss well.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.