Ingredients:
1 box of yellow cake mix (follow directions for cupcakes)
1 container of vanilla frosting
Green sugar sprinkles
Method of Preparation:
- Bake the cupcakes according to the directions. When they’re done let them cool.
- Using a sharp serrated knife, cut three of the cupcakes down the middle, gently sawing through the paper liners. Set aside.
- Frost all cupcakes, including the cut ones.
- Put the green sugar on a small plate and roll the edge of each cupcake 3/4 of the way around in the sugar, making a green border around each with a gap on one side.
- On a large serving platter, arrange the cupcakes in groups of three, pushing them together at the gaps to make shamrock cakes.
- Dip the tops of the cupcake halves in the sugar and wedge the pointy end between 2 of the cupcakes in each group to form the stems.
Enjoy and have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
