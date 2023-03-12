Ingredients:

1 box of yellow cake mix (follow directions for cupcakes)

1 container of vanilla frosting

Green sugar sprinkles

Method of Preparation:

Bake the cupcakes according to the directions. When they’re done let them cool.

Using a sharp serrated knife, cut three of the cupcakes down the middle, gently sawing through the paper liners. Set aside.

Frost all cupcakes, including the cut ones.

Put the green sugar on a small plate and roll the edge of each cupcake 3/4 of the way around in the sugar, making a green border around each with a gap on one side.

On a large serving platter, arrange the cupcakes in groups of three, pushing them together at the gaps to make shamrock cakes.

Dip the tops of the cupcake halves in the sugar and wedge the pointy end between 2 of the cupcakes in each group to form the stems.

Enjoy and have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.