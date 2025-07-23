(WSVN) - Vegetarians don’t have to miss out on the weekend barbecues. Here’s a way to grill up a non-meat dish everyone can enjoy. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Diego Canahuati

The Restaurant: Arcano, Coral Gables

The Dish: Setas Locales

Ingredients:

King Trumpet Mushrooms

Yellow and Blue Oyster Mushrooms

Cilantro Chimichurri

1 tbsp Cilantro – chopped

Lemon zest (1/2 to 1 whole lemon)

Salt & pepper

Marigold flower (optional)

Honey-Tamarind glaze:

2 tbsp of EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

35 g Mint Leaves

35 g Italian Parsley

1 tbsp Apple Vinegar

4 tbsp Honey

4 tbsp Tamarind Paste

½ tsp Ground Cardamom

1 garlic clove

1 tsp lime zest

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

1 ea Green Chile (seeded & chopped)

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

8 tbsp Filtered Water

Preparation:

In a food processor blitz together the mint, parsley, vinegar, honey, tamarind paste, cardamom, chiles, garlic, mustard, lime zest, olive oil, water and salt, until you have a thick paste.

Method of Preparation:

Prep the mushrooms: Clean and trim the King Trumpet, Blue, and Yellow Oyster mushrooms, keeping their natural shapes for visual appeal and texture contrast.

Flat-grill cooking or oven (450 F): Lightly brush the mushrooms with cilantro-chimichurri and season with salt and pepper.

Grill on a hot flat-top until caramelized and golden on both sides, developing a rich umami flavor and slightly smoky aroma.

Glaze & toss: Transfer the grilled mushrooms to a bowl and toss gently with the glaze made from tamarind paste, local honey, and a splash of citrus for balance.

The glaze lightly coats the mushrooms, enhancing their depth without overpowering.

To Plate:

Arrange the mushrooms on the plate. Finish with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro leaves and lemon zest to brighten and lift the dish visually and aromatically.

Garnish with marigold flower petals (if available)

Arcano

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 530-8332

www.arcanomiami.com

