(WSVN) - Vegetarians don’t have to miss out on the weekend barbecues. Here’s a way to grill up a non-meat dish everyone can enjoy. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Juan Diego Canahuati
The Restaurant: Arcano, Coral Gables
The Dish: Setas Locales
Ingredients:
King Trumpet Mushrooms
Yellow and Blue Oyster Mushrooms
Cilantro Chimichurri
1 tbsp Cilantro – chopped
Lemon zest (1/2 to 1 whole lemon)
Salt & pepper
Marigold flower (optional)
Honey-Tamarind glaze:
2 tbsp of EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
35 g Mint Leaves
35 g Italian Parsley
1 tbsp Apple Vinegar
4 tbsp Honey
4 tbsp Tamarind Paste
½ tsp Ground Cardamom
1 garlic clove
1 tsp lime zest
¼ tsp Kosher Salt
1 ea Green Chile (seeded & chopped)
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
8 tbsp Filtered Water
Preparation:
In a food processor blitz together the mint, parsley, vinegar, honey, tamarind paste, cardamom, chiles, garlic, mustard, lime zest, olive oil, water and salt, until you have a thick paste.
Method of Preparation:
- Prep the mushrooms: Clean and trim the King Trumpet, Blue, and Yellow Oyster mushrooms, keeping their natural shapes for visual appeal and texture contrast.
- Flat-grill cooking or oven (450 F): Lightly brush the mushrooms with cilantro-chimichurri and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill on a hot flat-top until caramelized and golden on both sides, developing a rich umami flavor and slightly smoky aroma.
- Glaze & toss: Transfer the grilled mushrooms to a bowl and toss gently with the glaze made from tamarind paste, local honey, and a splash of citrus for balance.
- The glaze lightly coats the mushrooms, enhancing their depth without overpowering.
To Plate:
- Arrange the mushrooms on the plate. Finish with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro leaves and lemon zest to brighten and lift the dish visually and aromatically.
- Garnish with marigold flower petals (if available)
Arcano
259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 530-8332
www.arcanomiami.com
