Ingredients:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

6 Tbs. low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbs. distilled white vinegar.

2 Tbs. toasted sesame oil

1 Tsp. minced garlic

1 Tsp. sugar

3 pounds mixed tomatoes, large ones chopped, small tomatoes halved.

Salt and pepper to taste.

¼ cup basil, chopped

Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and sugar. Whisk to combine.

Slice or chop large tomatoes. Cut the small ones in half.

Arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter and season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle with half of the dressing and top with chopped basil.

Serve with the remaining dressing on the side.

Enjoy!

