Ingredients:
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
6 Tbs. low-sodium soy sauce
2 Tbs. distilled white vinegar.
2 Tbs. toasted sesame oil
1 Tsp. minced garlic
1 Tsp. sugar
3 pounds mixed tomatoes, large ones chopped, small tomatoes halved.
Salt and pepper to taste.
¼ cup basil, chopped
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and sugar. Whisk to combine.
- Slice or chop large tomatoes. Cut the small ones in half.
- Arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter and season with salt and pepper.
- Drizzle with half of the dressing and top with chopped basil.
- Serve with the remaining dressing on the side.
Enjoy!
