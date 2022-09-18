Who doesn’t love a quick and easy main course meal that’s tasty, and good for you. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup peanut butter

3 tbs. low sodium soy sauce

2 tbs. sesame oil

2 tbs. rice vinegar

3 tbs. water

2 1/2 tbs. brown sugar

1 clove garlic

1/2 tbs. fresh ginger

8 oz. spaghetti, cooked according to package instructions

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup peas

3/4 cup edamame, shelled

peanuts or cashews for garnish

1 tbs. sesame seeds for garnish

scallion, sliced for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a blender, combine the peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, water, brown sugar, garlic and ginger and blend until smooth.

In a large bowl, add the spaghetti and pour the peanut sauce over it. Add carrots, peas and edamame and mix well. Use tongs to blend until fully incorporated.

Transfer to serving bowls and top with peanuts, sesame seeds and scallions.

Enjoy!

