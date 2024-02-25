Ingredients:
10 ounces udon noodles (you can use spaghetti as well)
3 tbs. toasted sesame oil
¼ cup lite soy sauce
¼ cup rice vinegar
3 tbs. peanut butter
2 tbs. light brown sugar
1 tbs. minced fresh ginger
Half a garlic clove
2 tsp. sriracha
½ lime juice
Toppings- use your favorite (chopped roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, etc.)
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to boil.
- Add the noodles and cook according to the package directions.
- Drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer the noodles to a bowl.
- In a blender or food processor, combine the sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, peanut butter, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, lime juice and sriracha. Blend until smooth.
- Add the sauce to the pot with the noodles. Toss to coat. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.
- Top each serving with your favorites- chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, or whatever you like!
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.