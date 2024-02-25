Ingredients:

10 ounces udon noodles (you can use spaghetti as well)

3 tbs. toasted sesame oil

¼ cup lite soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

3 tbs. peanut butter

2 tbs. light brown sugar

1 tbs. minced fresh ginger

Half a garlic clove

2 tsp. sriracha

½ lime juice

Toppings- use your favorite (chopped roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, etc.)

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to boil.

Add the noodles and cook according to the package directions.

Drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer the noodles to a bowl.

In a blender or food processor, combine the sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, peanut butter, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, lime juice and sriracha. Blend until smooth.

Add the sauce to the pot with the noodles. Toss to coat. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.

Top each serving with your favorites- chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, or whatever you like!

Enjoy!

