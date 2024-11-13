(WSVN) - Fish is always a tasty option for a meal. Here’s a way to turn it into a Mediterranean-style appetizer. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jean Delgado
The Restaurant: Casa Neos, Miami
The Dish: Sea Bass Carpaccio
Ingredients:
sliced sea bass filet (skinned, deboned and trimmed)
1 tsp maldon sea salt
1 tsp espelette pepper
1/2 lemon zested
1/2 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/2 tbsp basil oil (recipe below)
micro basil leaves (garnish)
Basil Oil
large amount fresh basil leaves (about 10 cups)
2.5 cups blended olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Remove the leaves from the stems of the basil, wash & drain.
- Prepare a mixing bowl with crushed ice and water, put another mixing bowl on top. (You will use this to cool down your blanched herbs).
- In a sauce pot, put the blended oil, bring till medium heat, place the basil leaves together, mix well while the leaves cook in the hot oil.
- When the basil leaves are soft, use a spider skimmer to transfer them carefully to the bowl to cool down.
- Place the oil on the side to cool down (this oil will be used to blend the herbs).
- When the oil and basil leaves have all cooled down, place them in the Thermomix and blend for 6 minutes at speed 6. (You can also use a blender on High speed for the same time).
- In a large fine strainer place a coffee filter and strain the oil.
- Store in a plastic container with a lid and keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Sea bass carpaccio:
- On a clean cutting board lay a sea bass filet flat and dry well using food grade paper towel.
- Once well dry, trim the filet belly side off, remove the pin bones and trim all sides evenly.
- Once trimmed turn the filet over, and with a sharp slicing knife, slice the filet into 2mm slices.
- Place a ring mold in the center of a flat appetizer plate.
- Start laying the sliced filets around the edges of the ring mold and work the arrangement towards the center the plate.
- Flatten with your fingertips as you lay the fish.
- Remove the ring mold and chill the plate and carpaccio in the fridge wrapped with clingfilm for 15 to 20 minutes.
To Plate:
- Season with sea salt evenly all around the carpaccio paying special attention to the edges.
- Squeeze the fresh lemon juice all over the carpaccio making sure all pieces of fish a dressed.
- Repeat the same step as above with the basil oil.
- Season with espelette pepper evenly all around the carpaccio paying special attention to the edges.
- Zest the lemon evenly on the carpaccio and garnish with basil leaves.
Casa Neos
40 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
(305) 800-6367
www.casa-neos.com
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.