The Chef: Jean Delgado

The Restaurant: Casa Neos, Miami

The Dish: Sea Bass Carpaccio

Ingredients:

sliced sea bass filet (skinned, deboned and trimmed)

1 tsp maldon sea salt

1 tsp espelette pepper

1/2 lemon zested

1/2 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tbsp basil oil (recipe below)

micro basil leaves (garnish)

Basil Oil

large amount fresh basil leaves (about 10 cups)

2.5 cups blended olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Remove the leaves from the stems of the basil, wash & drain.

Prepare a mixing bowl with crushed ice and water, put another mixing bowl on top. (You will use this to cool down your blanched herbs).

In a sauce pot, put the blended oil, bring till medium heat, place the basil leaves together, mix well while the leaves cook in the hot oil.

When the basil leaves are soft, use a spider skimmer to transfer them carefully to the bowl to cool down.

Place the oil on the side to cool down (this oil will be used to blend the herbs).

When the oil and basil leaves have all cooled down, place them in the Thermomix and blend for 6 minutes at speed 6. (You can also use a blender on High speed for the same time).

In a large fine strainer place a coffee filter and strain the oil.

Store in a plastic container with a lid and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Sea bass carpaccio:

On a clean cutting board lay a sea bass filet flat and dry well using food grade paper towel.

Once well dry, trim the filet belly side off, remove the pin bones and trim all sides evenly.

Once trimmed turn the filet over, and with a sharp slicing knife, slice the filet into 2mm slices.

Place a ring mold in the center of a flat appetizer plate.

Start laying the sliced filets around the edges of the ring mold and work the arrangement towards the center the plate.

Flatten with your fingertips as you lay the fish.

Remove the ring mold and chill the plate and carpaccio in the fridge wrapped with clingfilm for 15 to 20 minutes.

To Plate:

Season with sea salt evenly all around the carpaccio paying special attention to the edges.

Squeeze the fresh lemon juice all over the carpaccio making sure all pieces of fish a dressed.

Repeat the same step as above with the basil oil.

Season with espelette pepper evenly all around the carpaccio paying special attention to the edges.

Zest the lemon evenly on the carpaccio and garnish with basil leaves.

Casa Neos

40 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128

(305) 800-6367

www.casa-neos.com

