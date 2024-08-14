The diversity in South Florida allows residents to eat authentic dishes from around the world. Tonight, we’re preparing a comfort dish popular in Poland. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adam Tarnowski
The Restaurant: Pierogi One, Miami
The Dish: Schnitzel

Ingredients:
Pork loin – butterfly cut
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
1 tsp Garlic powder
2-3 Eggs (for egg wash)
Flour (for breading – about a cup)
Bread Crumbs (for breading about a cup)

Potato Salad
5 Small Potatoes (boiled, cooled)
2 Polish Pickles, chopped
Half of red onion, chopped
Fresh chopped dill
Salt
Pepper
Mayonnaise

Method of Preparation:

  • Place the pork chops between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until just 1/4 inch thick with the flat side of a meat tenderizer.
  • Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
  • Brush with flour.
  • Soak it in egg wash and pat it with bread crumbs.
  • Warm a generous spoonful of lard (or other frying oil) in a pan on medium-high heat and pan fry meat, until both sides are golden brown – about 2-3 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and drain on paper towel.

Potato salad:

  • Cut potatoes into bite-size cubes and add to bowl. Add other ingredients and mix well.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pierogi One
990 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 333-9201
www.pierogione.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox