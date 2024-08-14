The diversity in South Florida allows residents to eat authentic dishes from around the world. Tonight, we’re preparing a comfort dish popular in Poland. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adam Tarnowski

The Restaurant: Pierogi One, Miami

The Dish: Schnitzel

Ingredients:

Pork loin – butterfly cut

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 tsp Garlic powder

2-3 Eggs (for egg wash)

Flour (for breading – about a cup)

Bread Crumbs (for breading about a cup)

Potato Salad

5 Small Potatoes (boiled, cooled)

2 Polish Pickles, chopped

Half of red onion, chopped

Fresh chopped dill

Salt

Pepper

Mayonnaise

Method of Preparation:

Place the pork chops between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until just 1/4 inch thick with the flat side of a meat tenderizer.

Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Brush with flour.

Soak it in egg wash and pat it with bread crumbs.

Warm a generous spoonful of lard (or other frying oil) in a pan on medium-high heat and pan fry meat, until both sides are golden brown – about 2-3 minutes.

Remove from heat and drain on paper towel.

Potato salad:

Cut potatoes into bite-size cubes and add to bowl. Add other ingredients and mix well.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pierogi One

990 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

(305) 333-9201

www.pierogione.com

