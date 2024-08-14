The diversity in South Florida allows residents to eat authentic dishes from around the world. Tonight, we’re preparing a comfort dish popular in Poland. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Adam Tarnowski
The Restaurant: Pierogi One, Miami
The Dish: Schnitzel
Ingredients:
Pork loin – butterfly cut
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
1 tsp Garlic powder
2-3 Eggs (for egg wash)
Flour (for breading – about a cup)
Bread Crumbs (for breading about a cup)
Potato Salad
5 Small Potatoes (boiled, cooled)
2 Polish Pickles, chopped
Half of red onion, chopped
Fresh chopped dill
Salt
Pepper
Mayonnaise
Method of Preparation:
- Place the pork chops between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until just 1/4 inch thick with the flat side of a meat tenderizer.
- Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Brush with flour.
- Soak it in egg wash and pat it with bread crumbs.
- Warm a generous spoonful of lard (or other frying oil) in a pan on medium-high heat and pan fry meat, until both sides are golden brown – about 2-3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and drain on paper towel.
Potato salad:
- Cut potatoes into bite-size cubes and add to bowl. Add other ingredients and mix well.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Pierogi One
990 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 333-9201
www.pierogione.com
