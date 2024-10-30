(WSVN) - Sear up some scallops and serve them with a tasty sauce. Dinner’s done as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Pedro Mederos
The Restaurant: Kojin 2.0, Coral Gables
The Dish: Scallops with Pork and White Bean Puree
Ingredients:
6 – 8 scallops, U15
Vegetable Oil
2 cups White Beans, canned or soaked overnight
3-4 slices Bacon
3.5 oz Bacon Fat, rendered
3 Tbsp + 2 tsp Heavy Cream
¼ stick of Butter (2 Tbsp)
.5 tsp Cayenne
3⁄4 tsp Paprika
1 1⁄2 tsp Lemon Zest
1 tsp Salt
.5 tsp Pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Cut bacon into small pieces and cook bacon in a large skillet, reserve the bacon fat.
- In a separate pot, heat the heavy cream, cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper and lemon zest.
- Add beans to the cream, and allow to cook fully.
- Blend the beans in a blender until smooth, adding the rendered fat while mixing.
- At this point, the puree can be passed through a strainer for a perfectly smooth sauce or it can be left alone for additional texture.
- Fold in the cooked bacon pieces.
Seared Scallops:
- Heat a pan over medium heat.
- Allow the pan to warm up before adding the vegetable oil.
- Once the pan and oil are hot, gently lay the scallops down in the center of the pan.
- Allow to cook for 45 seconds, and then flip the scallops.
- Each scallop should have a perfectly golden sear to them.
- Turn off the heat and allow to cook for another minute, then remove from heat.
To Plate:
- Ensure the sauce is hot and well mixed, then spoon 2 oz of sauce into the center of the bowl.
- Add the scallops in the center of the sauce.
Kojin 2.0
804 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 747-1404
https://www.kojin2.com/
