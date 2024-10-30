(WSVN) - Sear up some scallops and serve them with a tasty sauce. Dinner’s done as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pedro Mederos

The Restaurant: Kojin 2.0, Coral Gables

The Dish: Scallops with Pork and White Bean Puree

Ingredients:

6 – 8 scallops, U15

Vegetable Oil

2 cups White Beans, canned or soaked overnight

3-4 slices Bacon

3.5 oz Bacon Fat, rendered

3 Tbsp + 2 tsp Heavy Cream

¼ stick of Butter (2 Tbsp)

.5 tsp Cayenne

3⁄4 tsp Paprika

1 1⁄2 tsp Lemon Zest

1 tsp Salt

.5 tsp Pepper

Method of Preparation:

Cut bacon into small pieces and cook bacon in a large skillet, reserve the bacon fat.

In a separate pot, heat the heavy cream, cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper and lemon zest.

Add beans to the cream, and allow to cook fully.

Blend the beans in a blender until smooth, adding the rendered fat while mixing.

At this point, the puree can be passed through a strainer for a perfectly smooth sauce or it can be left alone for additional texture.

Fold in the cooked bacon pieces.

Seared Scallops:

Heat a pan over medium heat.

Allow the pan to warm up before adding the vegetable oil.

Once the pan and oil are hot, gently lay the scallops down in the center of the pan.

Allow to cook for 45 seconds, and then flip the scallops.

Each scallop should have a perfectly golden sear to them.

Turn off the heat and allow to cook for another minute, then remove from heat.

To Plate:

Ensure the sauce is hot and well mixed, then spoon 2 oz of sauce into the center of the bowl.

Add the scallops in the center of the sauce.

Kojin 2.0

804 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 747-1404

https://www.kojin2.com/

