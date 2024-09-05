Here’s an idea for dinner: a really easy seafood recipe, and the chef tops it off with a tasty sauce. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kylian Goussot

The Restaurant: Lafayette Steakhouse, Miami

The Dish: Scallops

Ingredients:

Set 1

Olive sauce:

1 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp capers

Juice of one lime

1/3 cup champagne vinegar

1 tsp xanthan gum

½ tbsp salt

Set 2

1 cup olive oil

4 scallops

1-2 tbsp butter

Sprig of thyme

Method of Preparation:

Olive sauce:

Weigh all the ingredients and place in blender. Blend until smooth.

Gradually add the olive oil from Set 2. Transfer to container and cool.

Scallops:

Season with salt and cook them on both sides on medium-high heat.

Add butter and thyme and baste scallops with butter until scallops reach caramelized color.

Serve scallops with seared vegetables and the sauce.

Lafayette Steakhouse

1111 SW 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-535-0065

www.lafayette-miami.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.