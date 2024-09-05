Here’s an idea for dinner: a really easy seafood recipe, and the chef tops it off with a tasty sauce. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Kylian Goussot
The Restaurant: Lafayette Steakhouse, Miami
The Dish: Scallops
Ingredients:
Set 1
Olive sauce:
1 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives
1 garlic clove
1 tbsp capers
Juice of one lime
1/3 cup champagne vinegar
1 tsp xanthan gum
½ tbsp salt
Set 2
1 cup olive oil
4 scallops
1-2 tbsp butter
Sprig of thyme
Method of Preparation:
Olive sauce:
- Weigh all the ingredients and place in blender. Blend until smooth.
- Gradually add the olive oil from Set 2. Transfer to container and cool.
Scallops:
- Season with salt and cook them on both sides on medium-high heat.
- Add butter and thyme and baste scallops with butter until scallops reach caramelized color.
- Serve scallops with seared vegetables and the sauce.
Lafayette Steakhouse
1111 SW 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
305-535-0065
www.lafayette-miami.com
