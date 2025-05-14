(WSVN) - Pull that wok out of the kitchen and get cooking with a very easy Chinese-style recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: David Schwartz

The Restaurant: Mimi Chinese, Miami Beach

The Dish: Scallion & Ginger Scallops

Ingredients:

2 Scallops ea

Green onion: 2 julienne sprigs and 2 chopped sprigs

1/2 cup of canola or vegetable oil (separated into half)

Broth:

½ cup of Water

1 tablespoon grated Ginger

2 chopped sprigs of green onion

1 tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Chinese cooking wine

Garnish with lemon

1 Chinese Donut – “youtiao”

oil for deep-frying

1 tbsp. Vegetable oil for brushing

Dough Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour, unsifted, around 300g

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 egg

120 ml water +5ml for adjusting based on the size of the egg

1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

Method of Preparation:

Brine the scallops in a quart of cold water with 2 tbsp salt mixture for one hour.

Place scallops on the baking grate over a large baking pan.

Bring half of the oil to hot, then carefully pour the oil over the scallops. Cool in the refrigerator.

Place chopped green onion in metal (heat-safe) bowl or container.

Using the same method, pour the oil over the onions.

Set aside, and when cool enough, take out onions and reserve and cool oil.

Prepare the broth by combining water, ginger, scallion, soy sauce, salt, sugar, and Chinese wine in pot over medium heat and steep for 10-20 minutes, then let it cool.

Julienne the remaining green onions and slice the scallops into coins.

Arrange the scallops on a plate and garnish with the cooled broth, green onion oil, lemon, julienned green onion, and pieces of Chinese donut stick.

Youtiao:

In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients together and then knead on low speed for 7-9 minutes until the dough is quite elastic.

Shape into a ball and then cover with a plastic wrapper and set aside to rest.

Shape the dough into a long rectangle and brush some oil on the surface. Set aside and rest for 2 hours.

Cut the rectangle into 1-inch-wide strips.

Take a chopstick, wet it with some water, and use it to press a line lengthwise in the center of a dough strip.

Lay a second strip on top, then press it with the wet chopstick. Slightly stretch each combined strip.

Heat the oil to around 400 degrees F.

Hold the two ends of each combined strip and slightly stretch, then carefully slide each one into the oil, avoid overcrowding and cook in batches if needed.

Roll your youtiao around continuously with chopsticks.

Fry until golden brown, then transfer to a baking rack to drain.

Mimi Chinese

1575 Alton Rd unit 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.mimichinese.com

(305) 701-3137

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.