(WSVN) - Pull that wok out of the kitchen and get cooking with a very easy Chinese-style recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: David Schwartz
The Restaurant: Mimi Chinese, Miami Beach
The Dish: Scallion & Ginger Scallops

Ingredients:
2 Scallops ea
Green onion: 2 julienne sprigs and 2 chopped sprigs
1/2 cup of canola or vegetable oil (separated into half)

Broth:
½ cup of Water
1 tablespoon grated Ginger
2 chopped sprigs of green onion
1 tablespoon Soy Sauce
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Sugar
1 teaspoon Chinese cooking wine
Garnish with lemon

1 Chinese Donut – “youtiao”
oil for deep-frying
1 tbsp. Vegetable oil for brushing
Dough Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour, unsifted, around 300g
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 egg
120 ml water +5ml for adjusting based on the size of the egg
1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar

Method of Preparation:

  • Brine the scallops in a quart of cold water with 2 tbsp salt mixture for one hour.
  • Place scallops on the baking grate over a large baking pan.
  • Bring half of the oil to hot, then carefully pour the oil over the scallops. Cool in the refrigerator.
  • Place chopped green onion in metal (heat-safe) bowl or container.
  • Using the same method, pour the oil over the onions.
  • Set aside, and when cool enough, take out onions and reserve and cool oil.
  • Prepare the broth by combining water, ginger, scallion, soy sauce, salt, sugar, and Chinese wine in pot over medium heat and steep for 10-20 minutes, then let it cool.
  • Julienne the remaining green onions and slice the scallops into coins.
  • Arrange the scallops on a plate and garnish with the cooled broth, green onion oil, lemon, julienned green onion, and pieces of Chinese donut stick.

Youtiao:

  • In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients together and then knead on low speed for 7-9 minutes until the dough is quite elastic.
  • Shape into a ball and then cover with a plastic wrapper and set aside to rest.
  • Shape the dough into a long rectangle and brush some oil on the surface. Set aside and rest for 2 hours.
  • Cut the rectangle into 1-inch-wide strips.
  • Take a chopstick, wet it with some water, and use it to press a line lengthwise in the center of a dough strip.
  • Lay a second strip on top, then press it with the wet chopstick. Slightly stretch each combined strip.
  • Heat the oil to around 400 degrees F.
  • Hold the two ends of each combined strip and slightly stretch, then carefully slide each one into the oil, avoid overcrowding and cook in batches if needed.
  • Roll your youtiao around continuously with chopsticks.
  • Fry until golden brown, then transfer to a baking rack to drain.

Mimi Chinese
1575 Alton Rd unit 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.mimichinese.com
(305) 701-3137

