The Chef: Diego Tosoni and Veronica Menin

The Restaurant: Love Life Cafe, Miami

The Dish: Sancocho

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 sweet onion, diced

1 tomato, chopped

1 red bell pepper, grated

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. coriander

2 tsp. salt

1 cup cilantro, chopped

4 green plantains, cubed

5 lbs. yuca

5 lbs. potato, cubed

3 cups corn

4 cups water

Method of Preparation:

Set burner to medium heat. Sauté onions and tomatoes with olive oil.

Add cumin, coriander, salt and pepper and bell pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes.

Add garlic and green plantain. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add cubed potatoes, yuca corn and cilantro and water.

Simmer on medium heat for 25 minutes.

Scoop into a bowl and serve with extra cilantro.

Love Live Cafe

545 NW 26th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-456-4148

lovelifecafe.com

