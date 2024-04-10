(WSVN) - A recipe to help you get your serving of vegetables. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Diego Tosoni and Veronica Menin
The Restaurant: Love Life Cafe, Miami
The Dish: Sancocho
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 sweet onion, diced
1 tomato, chopped
1 red bell pepper, grated
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 tsp. cumin
2 tsp. coriander
2 tsp. salt
1 cup cilantro, chopped
4 green plantains, cubed
5 lbs. yuca
5 lbs. potato, cubed
3 cups corn
4 cups water
Method of Preparation:
- Set burner to medium heat. Sauté onions and tomatoes with olive oil.
- Add cumin, coriander, salt and pepper and bell pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and green plantain. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add cubed potatoes, yuca corn and cilantro and water.
- Simmer on medium heat for 25 minutes.
- Scoop into a bowl and serve with extra cilantro.
Love Live Cafe
545 NW 26th St.
Miami, FL 33127
305-456-4148
lovelifecafe.com
