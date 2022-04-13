(WSVN) - Ever wanted to try making sushi at home? Well, let’s get rolling, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Efrain Landa
The Restaurant: KAE Sushi, Coral Gables
The Dish: Salmon Sensation Roll
Ingredients:
1 sushi-grade salmon fillet (sliced thin lengthwise)
1 cup cooked sushi rice (follow directions on package)
1 container tobiko (also called flying fish roe)
1/2 cup tempura flakes
1 tbsp chopped scallions
black sesame seeds
Simple eel sauce:
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine)
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, add rice, about a tablespoon of tobiko, tempura flakes, scallions and sesame seeds (a couple pinches). Mix together.
- Lay 4 lengthwise-cut salmon slices on sushi mat. Take the rice mix and shape into a log, then place on top (in the middle) of the salmon.
- Use the sushi mat to roll the salmon around the rice. Open mat, place rol on plastic wrap and roll again to make it tighter.
- Remove mat and use a sharp knife to cut the roll into pieces, then remove plastic wrap.
For sauce:
- Bring mixture to a boil in a small saucepan. Lower the heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes, until sauce is thickened. Allow to cool before serving.
- For extra flavor, add a couple tablespoons of cream cheese to sauce pan.
To Plate:
Plate sushi and top each piece with a spoonful of the sauce.
KAE Sushi
143 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
786-257-0511
kaesushi.com
