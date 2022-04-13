(WSVN) - Ever wanted to try making sushi at home? Well, let’s get rolling, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Efrain Landa

The Restaurant: KAE Sushi, Coral Gables

The Dish: Salmon Sensation Roll

Ingredients:

1 sushi-grade salmon fillet (sliced thin lengthwise)

1 cup cooked sushi rice (follow directions on package)

1 container tobiko (also called flying fish roe)

1/2 cup tempura flakes

1 tbsp chopped scallions

black sesame seeds

Simple eel sauce:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, add rice, about a tablespoon of tobiko, tempura flakes, scallions and sesame seeds (a couple pinches). Mix together.

Lay 4 lengthwise-cut salmon slices on sushi mat. Take the rice mix and shape into a log, then place on top (in the middle) of the salmon.

Use the sushi mat to roll the salmon around the rice. Open mat, place rol on plastic wrap and roll again to make it tighter.

Remove mat and use a sharp knife to cut the roll into pieces, then remove plastic wrap.

For sauce:

Bring mixture to a boil in a small saucepan. Lower the heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes, until sauce is thickened. Allow to cool before serving.

For extra flavor, add a couple tablespoons of cream cheese to sauce pan.

To Plate:

Plate sushi and top each piece with a spoonful of the sauce.

KAE Sushi

143 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-257-0511

kaesushi.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.