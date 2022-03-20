It’s a healthy seafood dinner that your whole family will love. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

3 oz. fresh green beans (or any other fresh veggies you have)

Olive oil, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

6 oz. skinless salmon

2 tbsp. pesto

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Parchment paper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Fold the parchment paper in half then open it up. On one half of the paper, lay down green beans.

Drizzle olive oil and salt and pepper. Place the salmon on top of the green beans, and spread on the pesto. Top with tomatoes.

Fold the parchment paper over the salmon and cinch the paper together by folding along the edges.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the salmon reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.