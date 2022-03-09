(WSVN) - Create a zesty Mediterranean spice mix to give grilled salmon a whole new flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Yaniv Cohen
The Restaurant: Jaffa, Hallandale Beach
The Dish: Salmon Arayes
Ingredients:
8 oz salmon, diced small
¼ tomato, small diced
¼ red onion, diced small
1 bunch dill and parsley, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ lemon, zested
1 tsp sumac
salt and pepper to taste
olive oil
1 pita, sliced open in halves
Tahini caper sauce:
1 cup raw tahini
juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp capers
few springs of dill and parsley, chopped
half cup cold water
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
- Stuff into two halves of a pita, brush with olive oil on all sides.
- Grill on high on both sides for 5 minutes or until desired temp of fish achieved.
Tahini caper sauce:
- Blend together tahini, water , lemon, capers, salt and pepper
- Add roughly chopped dill and parsley and mix well.
Jaffa
701 N Federal Hwy, Suite 101
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
954-391-9430
jaffamiami.com
