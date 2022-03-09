(WSVN) - Create a zesty Mediterranean spice mix to give grilled salmon a whole new flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yaniv Cohen

The Restaurant: Jaffa, Hallandale Beach

The Dish: Salmon Arayes

Ingredients:

8 oz salmon, diced small

¼ tomato, small diced

¼ red onion, diced small

1 bunch dill and parsley, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ lemon, zested

1 tsp sumac

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil

1 pita, sliced open in halves

Tahini caper sauce:

1 cup raw tahini

juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp capers

few springs of dill and parsley, chopped

half cup cold water

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

Stuff into two halves of a pita, brush with olive oil on all sides. Grill on high on both sides for 5 minutes or until desired temp of fish achieved.

Tahini caper sauce:

Blend together tahini, water , lemon, capers, salt and pepper Add roughly chopped dill and parsley and mix well.

Jaffa

701 N Federal Hwy, Suite 101

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

954-391-9430

jaffamiami.com

